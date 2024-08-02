JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Target Price to $14.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MFIC. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 265,146 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 156,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

