JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Adalta Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.55. 4,951,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,187,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average is $192.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $596.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

