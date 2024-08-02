JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. JetBlue Airways updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 19,872,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,421,418. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

