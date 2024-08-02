Jefferies Financial Group Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $47.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

