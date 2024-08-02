Jefferies Financial Group Raises Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $125.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVTY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.81.

RVTY opened at $125.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $128.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Revvity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 2.3% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Revvity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

