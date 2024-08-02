Jean-Pierre Lapointe Acquires 3,000 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean-Pierre Lapointe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 3,095 shares of NB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.75.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NBBK traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 489,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,914. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in NB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $267,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

