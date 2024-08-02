Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Piper Sandler

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,347. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

