Jane Street Group LLC Has $87.99 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $87,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,849,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,212. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.