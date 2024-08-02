Jane Street Group LLC Has $38.54 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,704 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.79% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $38,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,939,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,959,000 after buying an additional 606,878 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,953,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,693,000 after buying an additional 303,687 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,625,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,269,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 208,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 577,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.69.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
