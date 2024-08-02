Jane Street Group LLC Buys 1,004,694 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 3,350.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $72,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 354,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMIN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 90,501 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

