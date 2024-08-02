James H. Dahl Buys 10,000 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,640,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Price Performance

NYSE AXR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 8,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. AMREP Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

See Also

