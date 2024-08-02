Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

