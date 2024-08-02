Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $80.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,813,000 after purchasing an additional 399,665 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 122,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

