iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 333,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the previous session’s volume of 85,739 shares.The stock last traded at $60.82 and had previously closed at $60.30.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1078 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

