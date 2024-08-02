iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 151,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 218,426 shares.The stock last traded at $145.46 and had previously closed at $147.31.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

