iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stake Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899,862 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.50% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $35,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period.

Shares of EWQ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 244,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,421. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

