iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.33

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 2012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.0703 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
