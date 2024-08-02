iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.33

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 2012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.0703 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,357,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

