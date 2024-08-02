iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.65

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 11252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $611.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOK. United Community Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

