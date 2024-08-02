Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79. 8,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 50,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IRMD. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Iradimed Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iradimed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 2,151.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iradimed during the first quarter worth $183,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Featured Articles

