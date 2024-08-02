IOTA Trading Down 13.9% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $471.50 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,363,469,350 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

