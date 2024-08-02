Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 2nd (ACIW, ACLS, AG, ALDX, ALGM, ALTR, AMTX, AMZN, APLS, ARDX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 2nd:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $134.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $157.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $214.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,135.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $236.00 target price on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

