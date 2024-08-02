Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 2nd (ACIW, ACLS, AG, ALDX, ALGM, ALTR, AMTX, AMZN, APLS, ARDX)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 2nd:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $134.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $157.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $214.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $1,200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,135.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $236.00 target price on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

