Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 193,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 409,925 shares.The stock last traded at $97.05 and had previously closed at $99.98.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

