International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $179.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

