Insider Selling: Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Insider Sells 30,939 Shares of Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ON traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 11,550,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley lowered Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $418,102,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,835,000 after buying an additional 645,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

