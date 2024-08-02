Insider Selling: Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Insider Sells 30,939 Shares of Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Onsemi Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of ON traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 11,550,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028,098. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $418,102,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,835,000 after buying an additional 645,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.