Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Sells $211,848.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $11.16 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $658.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

