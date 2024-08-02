INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 5th

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.
INNOVATE Price Performance
Shares of INNOVATE stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. INNOVATE has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of INNOVATE
INNOVATE Company Profile
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than INNOVATE
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.