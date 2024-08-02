INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 5th

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of INNOVATE stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. INNOVATE has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in INNOVATE by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,740,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341,653 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 295,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 239,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in INNOVATE in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

