Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NGVT traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

