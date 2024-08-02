Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $109.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of IR stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,514. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

