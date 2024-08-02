Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of INFA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.98. 909,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Informatica has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,227.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after buying an additional 1,266,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Informatica during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

