Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.68

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 113553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,132.62%.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
