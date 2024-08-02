Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.68

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 113553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

