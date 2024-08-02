Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY24 guidance to $10.30-10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.400 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITW traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average of $251.13. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.