Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 92,469 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,469 shares during the period. Immunovant comprises about 1.0% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Immunovant worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,145.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $95,938.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,145.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,882. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.