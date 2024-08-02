Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 197,555 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,555 shares during the quarter. Lyra Therapeutics comprises about 0.7% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 129,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,720,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 813,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,726. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.01.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

LYRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair cut Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

