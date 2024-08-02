IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$43.57.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IGM opened at C$38.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.34 and a 12-month high of C$41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.24.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.