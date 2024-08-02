IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $144.62

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $144.62, but opened at $154.00. IES shares last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 11,653 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

IES Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

