ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.98. The company had a trading volume of 247,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,567. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

In other news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.