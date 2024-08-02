iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,172 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.22.

Hershey Trading Down 0.6 %

Hershey stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $233.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

