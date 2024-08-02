iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,428 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.96. 1,453,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $224.47. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,409 shares of company stock worth $9,602,796 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

