iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.08.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

