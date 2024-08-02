Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.850-6.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.75.

HURN stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 65,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,395. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $29,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

