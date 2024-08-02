Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Hubbell worth $34,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $15.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $395.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,749. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.11 and its 200-day moving average is $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.86.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

