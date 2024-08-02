HSBC Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Hold

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NYSE SNAP traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,308,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,304,238. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,089. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

