Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.845-1.865 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.530-2.570 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

