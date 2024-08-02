Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22, Briefing.com reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.37. 171,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average is $130.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $153.08.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.