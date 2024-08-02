HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Kevin M. Nunley Buys 600 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Nunley bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $20,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,500.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $618.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.
HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTBI. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
