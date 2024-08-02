HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Kevin M. Nunley Buys 600 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Nunley bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $20,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,500.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $618.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTBI. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

