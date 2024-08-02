Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. 3,005,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,326. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

