Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,157 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,167,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,450,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after acquiring an additional 720,329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,101,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,948,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

GDXJ stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,976,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

