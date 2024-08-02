Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,869.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 531,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,229,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.07. 1,432,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,293. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $158.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

