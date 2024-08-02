High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.71

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $6.57. High Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 174,271 shares changing hands.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,726.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,055,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

