HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HF Sinclair traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 614198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,633,000 after buying an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,131,000 after acquiring an additional 199,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

